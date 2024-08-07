Commerzbank Q2 Profit Down, Confirms FY24 View; Announces Share Buyback Plan - Update

(RTTNews) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Wednesday lower profit in its second quarter, despite improved revenues.

The Bank further confirmed its fiscal 2024 outlook, and also amnnounced around 600 million euros worth share buyback plan.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect net profit to be higher than 2023.

The Bank continues to target a net interest income of around 8.1 billion euros with upside potential for 2024. The target for net commission income growth remains unchanged at 4 percent.

In accordance with its capital return policy, Commerzbank plans to return at least 70 percent of its profit for the current financial year to its shareholders, but no more than the net profit after deduction of AT1 coupon payments.

Based on the half-year results, the Bank said it has applied to the ECB and the German Finance Agency for a further share buyback with a first tranche totalling 600 million euros. The Bank plans to apply for a second tranche on the basis of the third-quarter results.

In its first half, net profit improved 12 percent to 1.285 billion euros, achieving its highest half-year profit in 15 years, despite burdens in Poland and Russia.

In the second quarter, consolidated net profit dropped 4.8 percent to 538 million euros from last year's 565 million euros.

Operating result was at 870 million euros, down 2 percent from 888 million euros a year ago.

Total revenues for the quarter improved 1.5 percent to 2.67 billion euros from prior year's 2.63 billion euros, with strong contributions from customer business.

Adjusted revenues were 2.82 billion euros, up 7.4 percent from last year.

Net commission income improved 4.5 percent to 879 million euros, while net interest income dropped 2.4 percent to 2.08 billion euros due to the continued growth in deposits.

