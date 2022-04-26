Commerzbank Q1 net profit more than doubles

Germany's Commerzbank first-quarter profit more than doubled for a year ago, the bank said on Tuesday.

Net profit rose to 284 million euros ($302.83 million), the bank said in preliminary earnings announcement. That is up from 133 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9378 euros)

