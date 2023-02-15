Commerzbank Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.20/shr; Plans Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - German lending major Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) said that it plans to propose a dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the financial year 2022. It applied for approval of a share buyback program in line with the capital return policy of Commerzbank which stipulates a 30% pay-out ratio for 2022.

The company said it will disclose the full set of preliminary results for the financial year 2022 on 16 February 2023.

At its meeting, Commerzbank's Supervisory Board extended Michael Kotzbauer's contract as a member of the Board of Managing Directors by five years.

Michael Kotzbauer has been Commerzbank's Board Member for Corporate Clients since January 2021.

