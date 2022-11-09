Commerzbank profit down 52% but keeps outlook

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Wednesday that net profit fell by 52% in the third quarter, a period that was helped by higher interest rates but dragged down by previously flagged problems at a Polish unit.

It maintained its outlook for the full year.

Net profit of 195 million euros ($196.31 million) compares with a profit of 403 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected a profit of 116 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

