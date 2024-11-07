Commerzbank price target raised to EUR 18.40 from EUR 18 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Commerzbank (CRZBY) to EUR 18.40 from EUR 18 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

