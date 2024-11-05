Commerzbank price target raised to EUR 17 from EUR 16 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Krishnendra Dubey raised the firm’s price target on Commerzbank (CRZBY) to EUR 17 from EUR 16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

