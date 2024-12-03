Commerzbank price target lowered to EUR 16.20 from EUR 17.80 at Citi

Citi analyst Borja Ramirez Segura lowered the firm’s price target on Commerzbank (CRZBY) to EUR 16.20 from EUR 17.80 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRZBY:
- Commerzbank price target raised to EUR 18.40 from EUR 18 at JPMorgan
- Commerzbank price target lowered to EUR 18 from EUR 20 at RBC Capital
- Commerzbank price target raised to EUR 17 from EUR 16 at Barclays
- Is CRZBY a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Germany seeks to scuttle UniCredit’s bid for Commerzbank, Reuters reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.