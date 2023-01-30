Commerzbank Posts Positive EBITDA In FY22; Meets Criteria For DAX Membership

(RTTNews) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) on Monday reported preliminary positive EBITDA of 3.37 billion euros in fiscal 2022, and pre-tax income of 2.01 billion euros. with this, the bank meets the criterion of Deutsche Borse Group for DAX 40 membership of a positive EBITDA in its last two financial years.

However, any inclusion in the DAX 40 also depends on other criteria, in particular the free float market capitalization.

Bettina Orlopp, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank, said, "We have decided to disclose Commerzbank's EBITDA for the 2022 year already now, in order to enable Deutsche Börse Group to consider us as a successor candidate for Linde in the DAX 40, with now two consecutive loss-free years."

The company noted that EBITDA for banks is composed of various components to determine the profitability criterion. These include pre-tax income, which is 2.01 billion euros, interest expense on debt of 850 million euros, and depreciation and depletion of 516 million euros.

Commerzbank, which was a DAX founding member in 1988, was expelled from the DAX index in 2018.

Commerzbank plans to publish fiscal 2022 results on February 16.

In Germany, Commerzbank shares were trading at 10.15 euros, up 0.54 percent.

