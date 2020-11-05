Commerzbank Posts Net Loss In Q3, Operating Profit Down; Sees Net Loss In FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Germany's Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 69 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 297 million euros.

The results reflected booked restructuring charge of 201 million euros following progress in transformation of the Bank.

Operating profit fell to 168 million euros from last year's 449 million euros as a result of exceptional items and the risk result.

Group revenues amounted to 2.03 billion euros, down from 2.18 billion euros last year. Underlying revenues declined to 2.1 billion euros from 2.2 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead, Commerzbank anticipates a negative net result for the year 2020, in light of the expected risk result and booked restructuring charge.

The bank expects largely stable customer revenues for the Private and Small-Business Customers segment in 2020.

For Corporate Clients, the Bank expects a stronger impact from the coronavirus. The Bank continues its cost management and targets a cost base including IT investments slightly below the level of 2019.

