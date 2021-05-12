Commerzbank posts narrower Q1 loss amid restructuring

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Germany's Commerzbank on Wednesday said that its loss narrowed in the first quarter as the lender undergoes a major restructuring, and it said its outlook for revenues in 2021 was rosier than it had earlier anticipated.

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Wednesday said that its loss narrowed in the first quarter as the lender undergoes a major restructuring, and it said its outlook for revenues in 2021 was rosier than it had earlier anticipated.

The net loss of 133 million euros ($161.22 million) in the first quarter compares with a loss of 291 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net loss of 131 million euros.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters