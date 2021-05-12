Commerzbank posts narrower Q1 loss amid restructuring

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE on Wednesday said that its loss narrowed in the first quarter as the lender undergoes a major restructuring, and it said its outlook for revenues in 2021 was rosier than it had earlier anticipated.

The net loss of 133 million euros ($161.22 million) in the first quarter compares with a loss of 291 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net loss of 131 million euros.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

