News & Insights

Commerzbank posts better-than-expected 20% rise in Q2 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

August 04, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Friday that net profit rose a better-than-expected 20% in the second quarter, helped by higher interest rates but dragged down by previously flagged problems at a Polish unit.

Net profit of 565 million euros ($618.56 million) in the quarter compares with a profit of 470 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of 538 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.9134 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.