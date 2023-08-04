Commerzbank posts better-than-expected 20% rise in Q2 net profit

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Friday that net profit rose a better-than-expected 20% in the second quarter, helped by higher interest rates but dragged down by previously flagged problems at a Polish unit.

Net profit of 565 million euros ($618.56 million) in the quarter compares with a profit of 470 million euros a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of 538 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.9134 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Miranda Murray)

