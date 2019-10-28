Commerzbank posts 35% rise in Q3 net profit, exceeding expectations

Germany's Commerzbank on Monday said that it posted a preliminary 35% rise in third-quarter net profit, exceeding expectations.

Net profit in the quarter was 294 million euros ($326.08 million), up from 218 million a year earlier and ahead of a 248 million euro consensus forecast, the bank said.

($1 = 0.9016 euros)

