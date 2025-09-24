Commerzbank Plans To Repurchase Shares Worth Upto EUR 1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK), Wednesday announced its plan to launch a new share buyback program to repurchase shares worth up to 1 billion euros, starting 25 September, 2025, and ending no later than 10 February, 2026.

The program is part of the capital return for the 2025 financial year, which will consist of the buyback of own shares and a dividend to be resolved at the next annual general meeting.

The company intends to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage.

Concurrently, the Board has decided that the company will purchase its own shares at a total acquisition price of up to 15.5 million euros for the planned employee share program that is expected to start this autumn.

Commerzbank's stock is currently trading at $37.20, up 1.75 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.