Commerzbank planning to cut 4,300 jobs as part of strategic review

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Commerzbank on Friday announced that it was planning to cut 4,300 jobs as part of an overhaul and review of its strategy.

The bank would add 2,000 jobs in "strategic areas", making for a groupwide headcount reduction of around 2,300 full-time positions, the bank said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

