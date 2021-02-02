Commerzbank overhaul will likely get green light - supervisory board member

Contributors
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Tom Sims Reuters
Published

Stefan Wittmann, a representative for labour on the supervisory board of Commerzbank, said on Tuesday that he does not expect any big changes to a plan under discussion to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches.

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Stefan Wittmann, a representative for labour on the supervisory board of Commerzbank CBKG.DE, said on Tuesday that he does not expect any big changes to a plan under discussion to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches.

The statement to Reuters follows several days of discussions among supervisory board members. The bank's new chief executive Manfred Knof hopes to finalize the restructuring on Wednesday.

Wittmann has voiced objections to the plans to slash so many jobs as "simply crazy", while the CEO has called the cuts a necessary "bitter pill".

Commerzbank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters