Commerzbank online and mobile banking down due to network problem

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank said on Wednesday that online and mobile banking services were down due to a network problem.

The announcement on its Twitter feed also said that there may be disruptions in card payments and transactions.

"Our IT department is working at full speed to find a solution," the bank said.

