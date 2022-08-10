Commerzbank online and mobile banking down due to network problem

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank said on Wednesday that online and mobile banking services were down due to a network problem.

The announcement on its Twitter feed also said that there may be disruptions in card payments and transactions.

"Our IT department is working at full speed to find a solution," the bank said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; editing by Matthias Williams)

