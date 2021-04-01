Commerzbank nominates four for supervisory board seats

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE nominated four people on Thursday to its supervisory board, in an effort to plug vacancies after resignations over the past week.

The bank, which is in the midst of culling 10,000 staff in a major overhaul, saw its chair leave for health reasons in March, setting off events that led to four other resignations.

The bank said it planned to name Daniela Mattheus, Caroline Seifert and Frank Westhoff to the board. A fourth nominee wasn't yet publicly named.

On Sunday, the lender nominated Helmut Gottschalk as chairman.

The bank said it would hold its annual general meeting online on May 18. The meeting had been delayed while the bank sought to fill the board vacancies.

