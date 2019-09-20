Commerzbank mulls selling Polish unit M-bank - Handelsblatt

Contributors
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's Commerzbank is considering selling its Polish subsidiary M-Bank as part of a new strategy plan, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

The decision on the sale of M-Bank is expected to come after a strategy meeting next week, the report said, citing people close to the matter.

Commerzbank, which failed in its attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, on Sept. 27 is due to announce details of its path forward.

Commerzbank was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

