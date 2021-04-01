Commerzbank meets to discuss supervisory board seat vacaancies - sources

The supervisory board of Germany's Commerzbank was making progress on Thursday evening at a meeting to fill vacancies on the board, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bank planned to name Frank Westhoff, Daniela Mattheus and Caroline Seifert to the board, the sources said.

Commerzbank and Mattheus declined to comment. Westhoff and Seifert couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche first reported the names.

