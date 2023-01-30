Commerzbank meets important criteria for DAX membership

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Monday that it met an important profit criteria to join Germany's benchmark DAX index of blue-chip stocks.

The bank said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 3.371 billion euros ($3.66 billion) in 2022, coming in at a positive figure for a second consecutive year.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Miranda Murray)

