Commerzbank loses name right to Frankfurt stadium to Deutsche Bank

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE will not extend the right to name soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt's home stadium after the end of June 2020 when it expires after 15 years, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The club has decided to engage in a sponsorship deal with Commerzbank rival Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Deutsche Bank confirmed.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Thomas Seythal)

