Commerzbank loses name right to Frankfurt stadium to Deutsche Bank

Commerzbank will not extend the right to name soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt's home stadium after the end of June 2020 when it expires after 15 years, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The club has decided to engage in a sponsorship deal with Commerzbank rival Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Deutsche Bank confirmed.

