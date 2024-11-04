Commerzbank Launches Third Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank has announced the initiation of its third share buyback program, with the first tranche valued at approximately €600 million set to commence after the release of its third-quarter results. This move, approved by the German Finance Agency and the European Central Bank, aims to return at least 70% of the net result for the 2024 financial year to shareholders, combining dividends and the buyback. The initiative underscores Commerzbank’s commitment to creating long-term value for its investors.

