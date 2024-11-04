Commerzbank Launches Third Share Buyback Program

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank has announced the initiation of its third share buyback program, with the first tranche valued at approximately €600 million set to commence after the release of its third-quarter results. This move, approved by the German Finance Agency and the European Central Bank, aims to return at least 70% of the net result for the 2024 financial year to shareholders, combining dividends and the buyback. The initiative underscores Commerzbank’s commitment to creating long-term value for its investors.

For further insights into DE:CBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.