Commerzbank job cut deal agreement reached - Union

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE employee representatives have signed off on a deal that paves the way for the German lender to cut thousands of jobs globally, the Verdi labour union announced on Friday.

The agreement is central to Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof's plans to streamline the nation's second-biggest listed lender and return it to profitability.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Elke Ahlswede Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

