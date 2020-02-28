Commerzbank investor Capital Group increases stake to almost 5%

Capital Group also owns big stake in Deutsche Bank

Capital Group now among Commerzbank's largest investors

Updates with details, background

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Capital Group has increased its stake in Commerzbank CBKG.DE to 4.82% from 2.93%, a regulatory filing showed, making the Los Angeles-based investor one of the German bank's largest shareholders.

Capital Group earlier this month bought a big stake in rival Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, marking a vote of confidence in that troubled lender.

Shares in Commerzbank briefly jumped on the news of the Capital investment, making up some of its earlier losses, but were still trading 5% lower early afternoon in Frankfurt amid a global selloff.

Commerzbank declined to comment. Capital Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The activist investor Cerberus also owns a big stake in both banks.

Both Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were in talks to merge last year but called off the negotiations. Cerberus had been pushing for a merger, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin; editing by David Evans)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.