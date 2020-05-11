Commerzbank, in u-turn, opts to hold on to mBank after all

Commerzbank cites market conditions

Potential bidders had walked away, Reuters had reported

Updates with details, background

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - In an expected u-turn, German lender Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Monday that it would not sell its Polish subsidiary mBank MBK.WA, citing poor market conditions.

The planned sale, a cornerstone of the Commerzbank's turnaround plans, had been hitting roadblocks in recent months as some potential buyers walked away, casting doubt on the success of any deal, Reuters had reported.

MBank's share price has fallen more than 50% since the beginning of the year, meaning Commerzbank's 69.3% stake is valued at just around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), down from well over 2 billion euros earlier this year.

"Under the current market conditions, which are dominated by the coronavirus crisis, a transaction doesn't seem feasible at reasonable terms," Commerzbank said.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.