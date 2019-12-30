Commerzbank in talks to buy Petrus Advisers stake in Comdirect - source

FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE is in talks with Petrus Advisers to buy its stake in Comdirect CDBG.DE, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Commerzbank, which owns more than 82% of Comdirect, is in the process of taking over the entire online bank.

Petrus said in December that it owns 7.5% in Comdirect.

A stake of 90% under German law would allow Commerzbank to squeeze out remaining shareholders.

Bloomberg first reported the talks.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and David Evans)

