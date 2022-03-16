Commerzbank has reduced Russia exposure to 1.3 bln euros

Germany's Commerzbank has reduced its exposure to Russia to 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion) from 1.9 billion euros over recent weeks, Commerzbank's finance chief Bettina Orlopp said on Wednesday.

The bank has recently said that it will not take on new business in Russia.

($1 = 0.9087 euros)

