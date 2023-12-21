Commerzbank gets ECB approval to buy back up to 600 mln eur in shares

Updates with shares in paragraph 4

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE said it has received approval from the European Central Bank to buy back up to 600 million euros ($656.88 million) in shares.

The German lender, in a statement late on Wednesday, said the management board would likely finalise the measure in early January.

"All prerequisites for a share buyback are now met," the bank said.

Shares rose 1.4% in early Frankfurt trade.

The bank had already flagged bigger capital returns. It said in September that it was revamping its payout policy for investors, aiming for a return of least 70% of profit for 2024.

The bank also expects a payout ratio in dividends and share buybacks of "well above 50%" for 2025 through 2027.

A buyback program in 2023 resulted in the purchase of 122 million euros in shares.

($1 = 0.9134 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

