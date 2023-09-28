Commerzbank forecasts bigger profit returns for investors

Updates with details from paragraph 3

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Thursday it was revamping its payout policy for investors, aiming for a return of least 70% of profit for 2024.

It also expects a payout ratio of "well above 50%" for 2025 through 2027.

That is higher than the 50% payout, which comes in the form of dividends and share buybacks, that it is expecting for this year.

"Commerzbank expects an increased profitability of its businesses," it said.

The German lender has been undergoing a major overhaul, slashing its workforce and branch network to restore profit. It plans to announce a strategy review on Nov. 8.

