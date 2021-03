FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE expects a net loss for 2021, the lender said in its annual report on Wednesday.

But it will be "significantly lower than the figure reported for 2020," the bank said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

