Commerzbank expects net loss for 2020 after Q2 profit decline

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Germany's Commerzbank, in the midst of a leadership crisis, on Wednesday said it expected to post a net loss for the full year after net profit declined 21% in the second quarter.

The net profit in the second quarter of 220 million euros ($259.97 million) compares with net profit of 279 million euros a year earlier.

