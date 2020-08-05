Commerzbank expects net loss for 2020 after Q2 profit decline

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE, in the midst of a leadership crisis, on Wednesday said it expected to post a net loss for the full year after net profit declined 21% in the second quarter.

The net profit in the second quarter of 220 million euros ($259.97 million) compares with net profit of 279 million euros a year earlier.

