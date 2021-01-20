Commerzbank deepens partnership with Microsoft

US Markets
Commerzbank said on Wednesday that it would widen its partnership with Microsoft by putting a significant portion of its applications in the cloud.

The two companies have been working together since 2018, and Commerzbank has been trying to increasingly digitize its business in recent years.

