Commerzbank deepens partnership with Microsoft

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Wednesday that it would widen its partnership with Microsoft MSFT.O by putting a significant portion of its applications in the cloud.

The two companies have been working together since 2018, and Commerzbank has been trying to increasingly digitize its business in recent years.

