Commerzbank (CRZBY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.09, changing hands as low as $4.93 per share. Commerzbank A G shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRZBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRZBY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.085 per share, with $7.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.02.

