Commerzbank considers sale of Polish unit mBank - Handelsblatt

Germany's Commerzbank is considering selling its Polish subsidiary mBank as part of a new strategy, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE is considering selling its Polish subsidiary mBank as part of a new strategy, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

The decision on the sale is expected to come after a meeting next week, the report said, citing people close to the matter.

Commerzbank, which failed in its attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE earlier this year, will hold a supervisory board meeting next week discuss the bank's future strategy, people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

The lender is due to hold a press conference on Sept. 27, the company has announced.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Its 69.3% mBank stake has a market value of more than 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

