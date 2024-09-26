Commerzbank Confirms Strategy, Sees Growth In Profit, RoTE By 2027; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK), which is the takeover target of Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK), Thursday confirmed its strategy, expecting higher net profit and return on equity by 2027.

On Germany's XETRA, Commerzbank shares were gaining around 4.6 percent to trade at 15.99 euros.

In a statement, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann stated that Commerzbank has considerable potential for growth and appreciation.

The company said its Board of Management expects faster and stronger improvements in profitability in the coming years, more than the original plans, primarily by further increasing its earnings.

Commerzbank expects its net profit to rise significantly to over 3 billion euros in 2027 and aims for payout ratios of more than 90% for the years 2025 to 2027.

Return on equity or RoTE would grow to more than 12% by 2027 and thereby stronger than previously planned. In addition, the return of capital to shareholders is to be accelerated and significantly increased.

The company said the strategic priority remains profitable growth, while maintaining strict cost discipline and customer orientation. Commerzbank added that the implementation of Strategy until 2027 is progressing rapidly and on schedule.

Bettina Orlopp, future CEO, said, "We are continuously developing our robust growth history based on very solid assumptions and are sharpening our financial targets. By realizing additional earnings potential, for example in corporate clients business, asset management and at our Polish subsidiary mBank, as well as implementing further efficiency gains, we will improve our profitability more strongly than originally planned. Despite conservative planning, we expect to earn our cost of capital faster and return even more capital to our shareholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.