Commerzbank Completes Full Takeover Of Comdirect Bank

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank Inc. (CRZBY.PK) said that it has completed the full takeover of comdirect bank.

Commerzbank noted that the shares of the remaining comdirect minority shareholders will be transferred to Commerzbank in return for a cash compensation of 12.75 euros per share within the next few days.

Commerzbank and comdirect will initially continue to operate their service offering as before. The new joint business model still needs to be defined and negotiated with the employee representatives, Commerzbank said.

According to Commerzbank, the previous comdirect locations Quickborn and Rostock will be retained. All employment relationships of comdirect employees that existed on the date of the merger are transferred to Commerzbank.

In September 2019, Commerzbank announced a voluntary offer of 11.44 euros per share for the outstanding 18% in its online bank. But the move was blocked as Petrus Advisers amassed shares and demanded a higher price.

In Late-march 2020, Commerzbank said that it signed contract to merge comdirect into Commerzbank.

In Mid-March, Commerzbank said it held about 90.29% of comdirect shares and reached the required investment threshold for a merger-law squeeze-out. It would pay a cash compensation of 12.75 euros per share to the minority shareholders of comdirect as part of the planned squeeze-out.

