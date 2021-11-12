Commerzbank cites progress in effort to cut 10,000 jobs

Germany's Commerzbank said on Friday it had made further progress in its effort to cut 10,000 jobs after it concluded negotiations with employee representatives.

Around 30% fewer management positions

More than half cuts secured

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE said on Friday it had made further progress in its effort to cut 10,000 jobs after it concluded negotiations with employee representatives.

The cuts are a pillar of a restructuring plan under Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof, who earlier this year took the helm of Germany's No. 2 bank to set it back on a path to profit.

"We have reached an important milestone," Knof said.

Commerzbank said it would now be able to move forward with the cuts in a "socially responsible" fashion and that the bank had already struck agreements on more than half of the 10,000 jobs to be cut.

New structures will mean around 30% fewer managers, Commerzbank said.

Last week, Commerzbank surprised with better-than-expected third-quarter net earnings and forecast a profit for the full year, defying analysts' predictions for a 2021 loss.

