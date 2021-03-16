Commerzbank chair steps down for health reasons

Tom Sims Reuters
FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's CBKG.DE Chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter is stepping down for health reasons, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vetter joined Commerzbank last year and helped install a new chief executive.

The resignation came Tuesday morning and is effective by the end of the day, the bank said. It said it was due to health reasons but did not provide details.

Deputy chair Uwe Tschaege will take on the responsibilities until a successor can be named.

A spokesman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

