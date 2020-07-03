Commerzbank CEO offers to resign; supervisory board chief steps down

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Commerzbank's chief executive has offered to resign, and the bank's supervisory board has already done so, the bank said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's CBKG.DE chief executive has offered to resign, and the bank's supervisory board has already done so, the bank said on Friday.

The German bank's leadership has come under pressure from investors amid poor financial performance.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More