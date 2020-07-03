Commerzbank CEO offers to resign; supervisory board chief steps down

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's CBKG.DE chief executive has offered to resign, and the bank's supervisory board has already done so, the bank said on Friday.

The German bank's leadership has come under pressure from investors amid poor financial performance.

