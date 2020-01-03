Commerzbank buys Comdirect shares from Petrus Advisers

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE has purchased a block of shares in Comdirect CDBG.DE that pushes its ownership of the online bank to over 90%, paving the way for a full takeover, the German lender said on Friday.

Commerzbank bought the stake from Petrus Advisers.

