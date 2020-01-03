Commerzbank buys Comdirect shares from Petrus Advisers

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Commerzbank has purchased a block of shares in Comdirect that pushes its ownership of the online bank to over 90%, paving the way for a full takeover, the German lender said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Commerzbank CBKG.DE has purchased a block of shares in Comdirect CDBG.DE that pushes its ownership of the online bank to over 90%, paving the way for a full takeover, the German lender said on Friday.

Commerzbank bought the stake from Petrus Advisers.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters