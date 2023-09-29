Commerzbank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CRZBY

In trading on Friday, shares of Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.83, changing hands as high as $11.50 per share. Commerzbank A G shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRZBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRZBY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.828 per share, with $12.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.36.

