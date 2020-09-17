Commerzbank board member to exit, continuing management upheaval

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's CBKG.DE management shake-up continued on Thursday with the announcement that the board member responsible for private clients, Michael Mandel, would leave the German lender.

The decision to accept the resignation offer from Mandel was made at a meeting of the bank's supervisory board on Thursday.

