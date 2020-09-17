Commerzbank Board Decides To Accept Michael Mandel's Offer To Terminate Contract

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CRZBY.PK) said the appointment of Michael Mandel as a member of the Executive Board will end by mutual agreement on September 30, 2020. Sabine Schmittroth will assume interim responsibility for the Private and Small Business Customers segment from 1 October 2020. Marcus Chromik, Chief Risk Officer, will assume the responsibility for Compliance.

Martin Zielke, CEO at Commerzbank, said: "Sabine, through her many years of experience in the Private and Small Business Customers segment, brings with her a wealth of experience to take the segment forward in its further development."

