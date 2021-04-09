Markets

Commerzbank Announces AGM Agenda - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said the Supervisory Board will propose five new members for election at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed candidates are Helmut Gottschalk, Burkhard Keese, Daniela Mattheus, Caroline Seifert and Frank Westhoff. The Supervisory Board plans to elect Helmut Gottschalk as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the AGM.

The Supervisory Board proposed that EY be elected as the auditor for the annual financial statements for the financial year 2021. The general shareholders' meeting 2021 is due to elect KPMG as the new auditor for their audit review of any interim financial information for periods after 31 December 2021 and prior to the AGM in 2022.

