Commerzbank agrees with union on ComTS pay deal after months of wrangling

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) has reached a pay deal with the Verdi labour union for employees of ComTS, a subsidiary that carries out payments and compliance processes, both parties said on Friday.

The result, which follows months of wrangling and strikes, includes pay increases of as much as 14%, according to the union.

In a statement, Commerzbank called the results "economically viable".

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.