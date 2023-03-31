Commerzbank agrees with union on ComTS pay deal after months of wrangling

March 31, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) has reached a pay deal with the Verdi labour union for employees of ComTS, a subsidiary that carries out payments and compliance processes, both parties said on Friday.

The result, which follows months of wrangling and strikes, includes pay increases of as much as 14%, according to the union.

In a statement, Commerzbank called the results "economically viable".

