Commerzbank AG - ADR (CRZBY) Price Target Increased by 7.39% to 15.85

The average one-year price target for Commerzbank AG - ADR (OTC:CRZBY) has been revised to 15.85 / share. This is an increase of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 14.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.07 to a high of 24.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from the latest reported closing price of 11.90 / share.

Commerzbank AG - ADR Declares $0.21 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.21 per share. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $11.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerzbank AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRZBY is 0.03%, a decrease of 25.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 67K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 102,679.00% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

