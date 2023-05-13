Commerzbank AG - ADR (CRZBY) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Commerzbank AG - ADR said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.22 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerzbank AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRZBY is 0.03%, an increase of 214.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.57% to 65K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commerzbank AG - ADR is 14.98. The forecasts range from a low of 10.26 to a high of $23.06. The average price target represents an increase of 88.13% from its latest reported closing price of 7.96.

The projected annual revenue for Commerzbank AG - ADR is 9,652MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 79.44% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 102,679.00% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

