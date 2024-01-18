News & Insights

Commerzbank acquires majority stake in asset manager Aquila Capital

January 18, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Commerzbank acquired a 74.9% majority stake in German asset manager Aquila Capital, the bank said on Thursday, without disclosing financial details of the transaction.

The remaining 25.1% stake will remain with the parent company Aquila Group, and the deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of this year, it added.

