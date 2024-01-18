Commerzbank acquires majority stake in asset manager Aquila Capital

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Commerzbank acquired a 74.9% majority stake in German asset manager Aquila Capital, the bank said on Thursday, without disclosing financial details of the transaction.

The remaining 25.1% stake will remain with the parent company Aquila Group, and the deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of this year, it added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.