Commerzbank 9-month Profit Rises; Updates FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK), a German lender, reported that its profit attributable to shareholders and investors in additional equity components for the nine-month period ended on 30th September 2024 rose to 1.93 billion euros or 1.45 euros per share from 1.83 billion euros or 1.31 euros per share in the prior year.

The operating profit was 2.84 billion euros in the reporting period, compared with 2.88 billion euros in the prior-year period. This includes charges from provisions in connection with retail mortgage loans issued in foreign currencies, a reduction in income due to interest and redemption deferrals in mBank's private real estate financing transactions (renewal of credit holidays), and provisions in connection with a legal case in Russia involving Commerzbank Eurasija.

Net interest income for the period was 6.25 billion euros compared to 6.24 billion euros in the prior year. Net commission income was 2.69 billion euros up from 2.59 billion euros in the previous year.

Commerzbank confirmed its profit target for the full year 2024: with a net result of around 2.4 billion euros, it is targeting a higher net result than in the 2023 financial year.

The Bank raised its forecast for net interest income from around 8.1 billion euros to around 8.2 billion euros for the full year. Net commission income also developed better than planned: the Bank now anticipates that net commission income will exceed the previous year's figure by more than 5%. Previously, the Bank had anticipated net interest income to rise by 4%. On this basis, the Bank assumes revenues totalling 10.9 billion euros.

The Bank remains committed to its capital return plans and planned share buybacks. For this financial year, Commerzbank aims to return at least 70% of net result to its shareholders - but not more than the net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments. On 4 November, the Bank decided to start its third share buyback program soon. Previously, the German Finance Agency and ECB had given their approval for the first tranche of 600 million euros. As planned, Commerzbank has applied to the ECB and the German Finance Agency for the second tranche of up to 400 million euros, based on the third quarter results.

The management board anticipates a rise in net income to well over 3 billion euros by 2027 and an increase in return on equity to more than 12% by 2027.

