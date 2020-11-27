Commerzbank: Roland Boekhout To Leave Due To Differing Views - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CRZBY.PK) said, Roland Boekhout, Member of the Board of Managing Directors for the Corporate Clients segment, has offered a mutually agreed termination of his contract. The Supervisory Board decided to appoint Michael Kotzbauer, currently Divisional Board Member in the Corporate Clients segment responsible for Mittelstandsbank Central/East, as new Executive Board Member for Corporate Clients from 1 January 2021.

Hans-Jörg Vetter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, said: "Roland Boekhout has decided to leave Commerzbank due to differing views on the future set up of the corporate clients business."

